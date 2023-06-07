This year’s tennis tournament will feature the world’s top ATP and WTA players, including World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, singles and doubles champion Nick Kyrgios, and three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Gold Medalist Andy Murray.

Mubadala Citi DC Open – which was recently renamed as part of an agreement to combine The Citi Open with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic – will take place at the William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park from July 29 to August 6.

The tournament’s impressive player field promises a competitive display of world-class tennis, with many fan favorites and beloved local talent like Francis Tiafo returning to Rock Creek Park.

Prices and times TBD.