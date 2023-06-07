Sunday, August 6, 2023

Mubadala Citi DC Open: Last Day

5220 16th St. NW, DC
Rock Creek Park

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

TBD

About This Event

This year’s tennis tournament will feature the world’s top ATP and WTA players, including World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, singles and doubles champion Nick Kyrgios, and three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Gold Medalist Andy Murray.

Mubadala Citi DC Open – which was recently renamed as part of an agreement to combine The Citi Open with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic – will take place at the William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park from July 29 to August 6.

The tournament’s impressive player field promises a competitive display of world-class tennis, with many fan favorites and beloved local talent like Francis Tiafo returning to Rock Creek Park.

Prices and times TBD.

Date

Sunday, August 6, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
