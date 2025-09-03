Movies in the Park: Wicked

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13th at sundown

Grab a blanket and join us for a sing-along movie night under the stars! We will also have games and giveaways to enhance your movie going experience.

Movie starts at sundown (approximately 7:30 PM), and the field opens 45 minutes before for picnicking and field games.

When you RSVP for the Movies in the Park, you’ll not only help us plan but also help us communicate any updates (like for weather!) with you.

Hosted by Friends of Stead Park, DC Fray, and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation.

**Each family/household must register individually. You only need to reserve one ticket for your family/household.**

