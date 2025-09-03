Movies in the Park: Wicked

Sunday, September 14th, 2025 @ 2:00:pm
DC Polo Society Summer Vibes Social Series - September 14
Congressional Polo Club
Official Fray Event
Stead ParkMore details
Saturday, September 13th at sundown
Grab a blanket and join us for a sing-along movie night under the stars! We will also have games and giveaways to enhance your movie going experience.
Movie starts at sundown (approximately 7:30 PM), and the field opens 45 minutes before for picnicking and field games.
When you RSVP for the Movies in the Park, you’ll not only help us plan but also help us communicate any updates (like for weather!) with you.
Hosted by Friends of Stead Park, DC Fray, and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation.
InterestsEvents, Fray events, Movies, Outdoor Activities
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
Share with friends