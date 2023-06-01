Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS

IMPRESSIONS offers four entrancing dance works inspired by feelings of memory, nature, and imagination. This evening-length performance features a diverse repertoire from Artistic Director and Founder Diana Movius, Ballet Master, Alvaro Palau, and in-house company member, Elizabeth Watson. Each piece highlights and supports the athleticism and talent of the DC-based professional ballet company. This performance will take audience members on a dream-like journey of movement expression. Tickets can be purchased below.

Join us after Friday evening’s performance from 8:30 to 10:00pm for a reception with the Artistic Director and dancers! The reception includes remarks from Diana Movius, Founder and Artistic Director of Dance Loft, as well as complimentary hors d’oeuvres, desserts, wine, and beer.