MOVE4HER Is Live from D.C.

Leading fitness experts, including Pure Barre, patients, survivors, advocates, caregivers and world renowned gynecologic (gyn) oncologists are rallying DC to join the first-ever in-person and live streaming Move4Her Fitness Event, hosted by the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) from the National Press Club, with the goal of unifying people from coast to coast in joining our movement to eradicate the five gyn cancers.

Move4Her donations power research, education, and awareness of the five gyn cancers. To date, the FWC has awarded more than $10 million in research grants, training grants, research prizes, and career development awards to 250 recipients.

Grab a friend and register today to reserve your fitness mat!