Move & Bloom at Bridge District

Come join us for a fun-filled day of movement and relaxation commemorating National the Cherry Blossom Festival at Sandlot Anacostia! This event features the following:

Bike ride for all levels hosted by Streets is Calling Bike Club and Broccoli City

Fitness classes

A wellness market place and more

For the bike ride, meet up at 8:30 am and we ride at 9 am

Let’s connect, move, and bloom together in this beautiful outdoor setting. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect as a community while nourishing your body and soul. RSVP free of charge today!