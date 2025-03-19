Move & Bloom
Saturday, April 5, 2025

633 Howard Road SoutheastWashington, DC, 20020United States

Sandlot DC

About This Event

Move & Bloom at Bridge District

Come join us for a fun-filled day of movement and relaxation commemorating National the Cherry Blossom Festival at Sandlot Anacostia! This event features the following:

  • Bike ride for all levels hosted by Streets is Calling Bike Club and Broccoli City
  • Fitness classes
  • A wellness market place and more

For the bike ride, meet up at 8:30 am and we ride at 9 am

Let’s connect, move, and bloom together in this beautiful outdoor setting. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect as a community while nourishing your body and soul. RSVP free of charge today!

Date

Saturday, April 5, 2025 08:30 am

Location

Sandlot DC
