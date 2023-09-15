Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Kennedy Center

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

Recommended for ages 12 and up. Please note that this production uses fog, haze, and strobing light effects.

A limited number of $45 Rush tickets will be available for every performance at the Kennedy Center Box Office beginning at noon for matinee performances and 5:00 pm for evening performances. Tickets are subject to availability and have no guaranteed location.