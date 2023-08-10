Thursday, September 7, 2023

Mosaic Theater: Monumental Travesties

1333 H St. NE, DC

Mosaic Theater

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$42+

About This Event

Abraham Lincoln’s head is missing. Chance, a Black performance artist, has surreptitiously removed it from the Emancipation Memorial—a Capitol Hill statue of Lincoln standing over a formerly enslaved man—and now it’s in his white liberal neighbor Adam’s shrubbery. This act of protest unleashes an absurdist chain of events when Adam knocks on Chance’s door, leading the two men and Chance’s wife, Brenda, down a path that questions how the symbols of our past impact our present. With sharp humor, hijinks, and a palpable love for DC, Helen Hayes Award-winning playwright Psalmayene 24’s searing new comedy explores race, memory, and the often privileged act of forgetting.

Tags

Performing arts

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, September 7, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Mosaic Theater
View Map