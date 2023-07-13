Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Mosaic District Yoga at Strawberry Park

Fairfax, VA 22031
Fairfax

Strawberry Park

Free

About This Event

Yoga in the Park is back again this summer in Strawberry Park beginning Tuesday, June 6th at 6PM and will continue weekly through Labor Day. All levels welcome!

Don’t forget to bring your own yoga mat and water bottle. We recommend wearing comfortable, breathable clothing and sunscreen.

Whether you’re looking to improve your physical health, reduce stress, or simply enjoy a fun activity with friends and family, Yoga in the Park is the perfect event for you. Join us for an unforgettable evening of relaxation and rejuvenation. We can’t wait to see you there!

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 06:00 pm

Strawberry Park
