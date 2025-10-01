MORCA presents: The Perfect Brush
Tuesday, October 14, 2025

702 8th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20068 United States

Pepco Edison Place Gallery

About This Event

In collaboration with PEPCO, the Mayor’s Office on Returning Citizen Affairs will present an exhibit featuring the work of returning citizen visual artists.

Please join us on October 14th for opening night! Hear from the artists, view the exhibit, hear from DC government staff and learn about all of the creative ways returning citizens are immersing themselves in the District.

Participating artists: Isaiah Taylor, Wayne Copeland-Elizabeth, and April Wilkerson.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 05:30 pm

