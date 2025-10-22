MORCA presents: Opening a Lounge in the District

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
The Mayors Office of Returning Citizens AffairsMore details
Thinking about opening a bar, lounge, or tavern in D.C.?
Join the Mayor’s Office on Returning Citizen Affairs and the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) for an in-depth info session on the key steps and regulations for launching and operating a successful hospitality business in the District.
Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or looking to expand your portfolio, this session will walk you through:
• The licensing and permitting process
• Zoning and location considerations
• Compliance with alcohol and cannabis regulations
• Best practices for a smooth opening
Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect directly with ABCA representatives and ask questions specific to their business goals.
