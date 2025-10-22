MORCA presents: Opening a Lounge in the District
Wednesday, October 22, 2025

MORCA presents: Opening a Lounge in the District

2100 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast #Suite 100 Washington, DC 20020

The Mayors Office of Returning Citizens Affairs

About This Event

Thinking about opening a bar, lounge, or tavern in D.C.?

Join the Mayor’s Office on Returning Citizen Affairs and the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) for an in-depth info session on the key steps and regulations for launching and operating a successful hospitality business in the District.

Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or looking to expand your portfolio, this session will walk you through:
• The licensing and permitting process
• Zoning and location considerations
• Compliance with alcohol and cannabis regulations
• Best practices for a smooth opening

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect directly with ABCA representatives and ask questions specific to their business goals.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 04:00 pm

The Mayors Office of Returning Citizens Affairs
