Moore & Giles Trunk Show at Saint Helens Leatherworks

Saint Helens Leatherworks is hosting a three-day trunk show with Moore & Giles, the nearly 100-year-old leather company based in Forest, Virginia. Since 1933, Moore & Giles has been known for creating some of the most innovative and luxurious natural leathers in the world, supplying high-end hospitality, aviation, automotive, and residential projects, and translating that same quality into heirloom-grade bags and travel goods.

For the weekend, Saint Helens Leatherworks will be stocked with an expanded selection of their travel bags, weekenders, wash kits, small leather goods, and giftable accessories — all built to showcase the depth, character, and longevity of their leathers. Moore & Giles will also be bringing their laser engraver, so guests can add custom monograms and personalization to select pieces on-site, making it a great time to pick up some holiday gifts.