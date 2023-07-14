Monthly Microdosing Meetup

Not sure when to microdose? Or how much? We are here to support you on your microdosing journey.

Jamie will lead us in a discussion on when to microdose according to your emotions and level of activity desired and what the health benefits are. Jamie is a certified Mindset + Ancestral Coach.

One of the tools Jamie uses is Microdosing and partners with Muse to provide options for which part of the pool you want to play in whether its a microdose, a nanodose, a therapeutic experience or a recreational experience.

Maybe you want to have a creative writing moment, or spend time in nature, or skip the alcohol and have a night out.

Whatever the occasion, Muse has a dosage for you. She will also share other wellness modalities to mitigate stress and regulate the nervous system. Samples will be shared!