Monthly Microdosing Meetup

Friday, July 21st, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Barbie Yappy Hour with District Dogs!
Not sure when to microdose? Or how much? We are here to support you on your microdosing journey.
Jamie will lead us in a discussion on when to microdose according to your emotions and level of activity desired and what the health benefits are. Jamie is a certified Mindset + Ancestral Coach.
One of the tools Jamie uses is Microdosing and partners with Muse to provide options for which part of the pool you want to play in whether its a microdose, a nanodose, a therapeutic experience or a recreational experience.
Maybe you want to have a creative writing moment, or spend time in nature, or skip the alcohol and have a night out.
Whatever the occasion, Muse has a dosage for you. She will also share other wellness modalities to mitigate stress and regulate the nervous system. Samples will be shared!
