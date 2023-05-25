When his husband dies, Remy Washington, a Black man, finds himself both the owner of a drive-in movie theater and a caregiver to his late husband’s straight, white teenage son, Pup. United by their love of classic American monster movies, the two have developed a warm and caring familial chemistry – but their friendship fractures when Remy discovers Pup and his friends have been bullying a teen at his school. Told through dueting monologue and playful dialogue, Monsters of the American Cinema is a haunting and humorous tale about fathers and sons, ghosts, and monsters.

This show is by Prologue Theatre and they ask you pay what you can.

Ages 18+

Content Warning: Swearing or ‘coarse’ language, mild violence, grief, depictions of smoking