Monster’s Ball: A Choral Halloween

Celebrate Halloween with Congressional Chorus! Enjoy the eerie and playful sides of Halloween music with an eclectic mix of spooky choral works, pop covers like I Put a Spell on You, Thriller, Remember me, and haunting echoes of Mozart and Beethoven reimagined by American artists.

80 min — no intermission

lyrics projected live

ASL provided

COME IF YOU LIKE:

-Halloween and costume parties

-classical music with a twist

-supporting BIPOC artists

-ASL (American Sign Language) performance

-ballet

-fresh renditions of familiar tunes

-Stranger Things, Coco, Ghostbusters

-Beethoven, Mozart, Runestad, Elfman