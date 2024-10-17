Monster’s Ball: A Choral Halloween
Saturday, October 26, 2024

Monster's Ball: A Choral Halloween

945 G St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Chinatown

Live! at 10th and G

https://congressionalchorusdc.ludus.com/index.php General admission: $35

About This Event

Celebrate Halloween with Congressional Chorus! Enjoy the eerie and playful sides of Halloween music with an eclectic mix of spooky choral works, pop covers like I Put a Spell on You, Thriller, Remember me, and haunting echoes of Mozart and Beethoven reimagined by American artists.

80 min — no intermission
lyrics projected live
ASL provided

COME IF YOU LIKE:
-Halloween and costume parties
-classical music with a twist
-supporting BIPOC artists
-ASL (American Sign Language) performance
-ballet
-fresh renditions of familiar tunes
-Stranger Things, Coco, Ghostbusters
-Beethoven, Mozart, Runestad, Elfman

Saturday, October 26, 2024 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Live! at 10th and G
