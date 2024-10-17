Monster’s Ball: A Choral Halloween

Sunday, November 17th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Live! at 10th and GMore details
Celebrate Halloween with Congressional Chorus! Enjoy the eerie and playful sides of Halloween music with an eclectic mix of spooky choral works, pop covers like I Put a Spell on You, Thriller, Remember me, and haunting echoes of Mozart and Beethoven reimagined by American artists.
80 min — no intermission
lyrics projected live
ASL provided
COME IF YOU LIKE:
-Halloween and costume parties
-classical music with a twist
-supporting BIPOC artists
-ASL (American Sign Language) performance
-ballet
-fresh renditions of familiar tunes
-Stranger Things, Coco, Ghostbusters
-Beethoven, Mozart, Runestad, Elfman
NeighborhoodChinatown
Share with friends