Monko x Juneteenth

Monko is hosting a special Juneteenth event featuring an expert panel discussion titled “Creating Space and Equity for the Black Community in DC’s Cannabis Industry.” As the District of Columbia moves toward full cannabis legalization, it is crucial that we prioritize social equity, economic empowerment, and restorative justice for the Black community, which has been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. This panel brings together thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community advocates to explore strategies for building an inclusive and equitable cannabis industry in the nation’s capital.