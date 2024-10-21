MONKO: Scent Making Mixer

Official Fray Event

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

MONKO: Scent Making Mixer

444 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Triangle

Monko Weed Dispensary Washington DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$40

About This Event

Making friends is hard, but it doesn’t have to be stressful. Join us for our friends’ mixer, complete with an activation from a local scent making master, which will walk you and your new besties through a scent making class. Play some games, mingle with like minded people, and get to take home your own scent creation!

 

THE RUNDOWN

This two-hour class will have 25 workstations with two to a station, where people can blend scents to match their personalities.

During the first 20 minutes, our professional scent maker will walk you through scent families, materials, and structure. They will then demonstrate how colognes and perfumes are created using scent strips. They will be there to provide guidance and assist you in creating your perfect formula.

Then, participants will be able to create their own cologne or perfume using the provided premade base of their choice, to include fresh musk and amber musk bases.

 

WHY ATTEND

  • Interactive fun: Engage in a hands-on experience that’s both creative and cooperative.
  • Expert guidance: Learn the art of perfumery from the professionals.
  • Perfect icebreaker: Bond over choosing and mixing fragrances, creating lasting memories.
  • Take home a souvenir: Leave with your custom-made perfume and have a unique reminder of the evening.

 

Check out the full series of MONKO 2024 events at our Eventbrite collection.

Tags

CannabisEventsFray events

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Monko Weed Dispensary Washington DC
View Map