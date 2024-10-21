MONKO: Scent Making Mixer

Making friends is hard, but it doesn’t have to be stressful. Join us for our friends’ mixer, complete with an activation from a local scent making master, which will walk you and your new besties through a scent making class. Play some games, mingle with like minded people, and get to take home your own scent creation!

THE RUNDOWN

This two-hour class will have 25 workstations with two to a station, where people can blend scents to match their personalities.

During the first 20 minutes, our professional scent maker will walk you through scent families, materials, and structure. They will then demonstrate how colognes and perfumes are created using scent strips. They will be there to provide guidance and assist you in creating your perfect formula.

Then, participants will be able to create their own cologne or perfume using the provided premade base of their choice, to include fresh musk and amber musk bases.

WHY ATTEND

Interactive fun: Engage in a hands-on experience that's both creative and cooperative.

Expert guidance: Learn the art of perfumery from the professionals.

Perfect icebreaker: Bond over choosing and mixing fragrances, creating lasting memories.

Take home a souvenir: Leave with your custom-made perfume and have a unique reminder of the evening.

