MONKO: Headshot Happy Hour

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

444 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Triangle

Monko Weed Dispensary Washington DC

$40

About This Event

New year, new you. Kick the year off by networking with D.C. professionals like you and have your headshot taken by a pro. Enjoy 0-proof sips and finger bites.

 

Check out the full series of MONKO 2024 events at our Eventbrite collection.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 06:00 pm

Monko Weed Dispensary Washington DC
