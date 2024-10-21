MONKO: Cooking with Canna-Butter

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

MONKO: Cooking with Canna-Butter

444 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Triangle

Monko Weed Dispensary Washington DC

$37.50

About This Event

Just your usual cooking class with a bud-iful twist. Join us for an expert-led “Canna-Butter” cooking class with one of D.C.’s top edible chefs to prepare you for the Holiday Season.

 

The presentation will include the following:

  • LIVE demo preparing infused butter
  • Q&A Session
  • Mix and Mingling
  • Enjoy exclusive savings on purchases made onsite
  • Take away infused butter samples to use in your own dishes and/or baked goods

 

Presented by Green Panther Chef

 

Check out the full series of MONKO 2024 events at our Eventbrite collection.

 

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 06:00 pm

Monko Weed Dispensary Washington DC
