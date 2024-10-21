MONKO: Cooking with Canna-Butter

Just your usual cooking class with a bud-iful twist. Join us for an expert-led “Canna-Butter” cooking class with one of D.C.’s top edible chefs to prepare you for the Holiday Season.

The presentation will include the following:

LIVE demo preparing infused butter

Q&A Session

Mix and Mingling

Enjoy exclusive savings on purchases made onsite

Take away infused butter samples to use in your own dishes and/or baked goods

Presented by Green Panther Chef

