Molly Baz In Conversation

In her bestselling debut cookbook, Cook This Book, recipe developer and video host Molly Baz taught cooking essentials and put her love for mortadella and dill on blast. In More is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen, she’s teaching cooks how to level up their cooking, loosen up in front of that ripping hot pan, seek deliciousness at all costs, and embrace one simple motto when it comes to the secret to cooking: MORE IS MORE—a philosophy that encourages more risk-taking, better intuition, fewer exact measurements, and a “don’t stop ‘til it tastes delicious” mentality.

The recipes in More is More are for any day of the week and for cooks of all skill levels. Each recipe teaches a technique or flavor combination that takes Baz’s maximalist, “leave no flavor on the cutting board” approach. Start your morning with a crispy rice egg-in-a-hole, throw together a chicken salad with coconut crunch for lunch, look forward to drunken cacio e pepe for dinner, and save room for a fat slice of ooey gooey carrot cake for dessert.

The cookbook includes QR codes to step-by-step audio tutorials guided by Baz and recipe videos to illuminate some of the trickier skills and recipes. Baz will be in conversation with Carla Lalli Music, the host of “Carla’s Cooking Show” and the New York Times bestselling author of That Sounds So Good and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook, Where Cooking Begins, and Andy Baraghani, a media personality, cultural tastemaker, and the New York Times bestselling and James Beard Award-winning author of The Cook You Want to Be.