Modern Nutcracker Ballet – Christmas Legend

Sunday, December 8, 2024

801 Sligo Av, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, US
Ranging 20$-60$

About This Event

Aru Dell’Arte Dance Company is bringing The Nutcracker into the 21st century. Join Us For A General Rehearsal Open to Public.

Once upon a time – more than magic was about to happen the night before Christmas. This show presents themes of human compassion, love, and friendships while spinning a well-known holiday tale and putting out fun, cool vibes.
Aru Dell’Arte is determined in its mission to bring the Legendary, vibrant story to DMV residents. Moving past outdated scenes from the original Nutcracker, the company is excited to present a diversity of characters, elevate female-lead roles, and include a gender-neutral approach in dance partnering.
Christmas Legend was dubbed as a new-era Nutcracker by audiences and national media channels. With two premiere shows being SOLD OUT, we are excited to return to the DMV spotlight.

Sunday, December 8, 2024 06:00 pm
Doors open at 05:30 pm

