MODERN FOOD WRITING: A Four-Week Survey with Carey Polis

This 4-week class will explore recent articles, cookbooks, recipes, and newsletters to attempt to answer the very big question of “what is the state of food writing in 2023?”

It will meet on October 16, October 23, November 6 and November 13.

MODERN FOOD WRITING will be a fun and lively discussion seminar with a small class enrollment. There will be reading homework drawing from an amazing variety of food-writing sources (some of which are noted below). All levels of food knowledge are welcome, the only prerequisite is curiosity and interest about the subject matter.

No one could be better positioned to guide us through the changing landscape of MODERN FOOD WRITING than Carey Polis, an editorial consultant with a specific focus in food media, who has spent her 16-year career working at the intersection of digital media and food, and was formerly the digital director of Bon Appétit. Carey has also worked with Kitchn, Food52, The Washington Post, The James Beard Foundation, and more. She even has a MA in Food Culture & Communications from the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Bra, Italy!

A full syllabus will be e-mailed after enrollment, and links and hand-out of the reading will be provided. All “textbooks” will be available from Bold Fork at a discount to class members.

One scholarship slot will be made available to a student with a deep interest in food writing. Please email liz@boldforkbooks for more information.