Moda, Mercado + Música, A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the Nation’s Capital
Thursday, October 10, 2024

Moda, Mercado + Música, A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the Nation’s Capital

2015 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20036, US
Downtown Dupont Circle Foggy Bottom

The Ven at Embassy Row

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

Experience an evening that pays tribute to Hispanic Heritage by highlighting Hispanic artisans, fashion and music during Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at The Ven at Embassy Row, Washington, DC.

Register to attend and be treated to:
a welcome glass of sangria
a Fashion installation,
live painting,
a marketplace with vendors from Latin America,
a live Bachata dance performance
plus a goody bag with gifts from sponsors.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Latinas Leading Tomorrow, which provides education, mentoring, and leadership resources to Latinas in the DMV area.

Tags

Hispanic Heritage Month

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 10, 2024 05:00 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

Location

The Ven at Embassy Row
View Map