Moda, Mercado + Música, A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the Nation’s Capital

Experience an evening that pays tribute to Hispanic Heritage by highlighting Hispanic artisans, fashion and music during Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at The Ven at Embassy Row, Washington, DC.

Register to attend and be treated to:

a welcome glass of sangria

a Fashion installation,

live painting,

a marketplace with vendors from Latin America,

a live Bachata dance performance

plus a goody bag with gifts from sponsors.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Latinas Leading Tomorrow, which provides education, mentoring, and leadership resources to Latinas in the DMV area.