MLS All-Star Soccer

Hey now, you’re an all-star, get your game on & go play one of our Fan Skills Challenges* on Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19! Just one of the several fun events & interactive experiences we’ll have at Duke’s Navy Yard for all soccer fans during the MLS All-Star Game!

*On both days from 3-7pm, we have partnered up with DC Fray to provide you the opportunity to show off your football skills in Penalty Kick & Juggling Challenges. Penalty Kick challengers have a chance to win gift cards, a Wayne Rooney jersey, & a vintage Patrick Viera jersey; Juggling Challenge participants who are able to juggle a soccer ball with 15 touches will be awarded one free beer; 100 touches = free beer all night!