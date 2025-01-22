Mix & Bloom

Enjoy a creative beginning to your week with Flor Del Soul and Serenata! Join us for an evening of cocktail crafting and flower arranging. Guided by Serenata’s lead mixologist, step behind the bar to create a signature cocktail or mocktail tailored to your taste. While you wait your turn, visit Flor Del Soul’s flower bar to design a custom bouquet that reflects your style. Whether you’re out with friends or looking to try something new, you’ll leave with a unique cocktail recipe and a beautiful bouquet to brighten your space.

Please be mindful of session times when placing your ticket orders, as we are unable to make accommodations once orders are finalized. Tickets are non-refundable but can be donated to guests of La Cosecha.