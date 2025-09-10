MITA Launches Wellness Days: A Mindful Culinary Series in the Heart of D.C.

WHAT: Wellness Days at MITA is a new monthly series designed to “decompress the soul in the heart of the city.” Each session features a dynamic speaker from fields such as psychology, coaching, spirituality, entrepreneurship, or the arts, who shares insights and practical tools to support balance in personal, professional, and emotional life. Attendees will also enjoy a mindful bites and cocktails curated by MITA, offering nourishment for both body and mind.

The debut event will feature Chef Johanna Hellrigl of Ama Restaurant as the first guest speaker.

WHEN: Monday, September 22, 2025 5:00 PM

WHERE: MITA 804 V St NW, Washington DC

WHY: Wellness programming is an influential new trend that unites food, community, and holistic living. By hosting Wellness Days, MITA aims to:

Position itself as a thought leader at the intersection of dining, wellness, and mindful living.

Strengthen community bonds through authentic conversations on often-overlooked topics.

Elevate visibility and align with health-conscious, progressive audiences.

Offer sustainable experiences that combine expert knowledge with sensory dining.

Each session provides not just insight, but also connection — a safe space for meaningful dialogue that nurtures mental health awareness, personal growth, and community engagement.

