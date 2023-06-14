Mission Slim-Possible Gym Open House

Join us for a fun open house event to check out the newest 24 hour facility in Washington, DC. Take a tour of the facility, get a free Mission Slim-Possible Swag bag, get Founding Members Rates, Class Pass Specials, Meet the trainers/staff, and get a free workout. Feel free to bring your workout besties! We can’t wait to share our new community with you. Be sure to RSVP limited space available.