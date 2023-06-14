Community Submitted

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Mission Slim-Possible Gym Open House

2505 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC
Georgetown

Mission Slim-Possible Gym

Free

About This Event

Join us for a fun open house event to check out the newest 24 hour facility in Washington, DC. Take a tour of the facility, get a free Mission Slim-Possible Swag bag, get Founding Members Rates, Class Pass Specials, Meet the trainers/staff, and get a free workout. Feel free to bring your workout besties! We can’t wait to share our new community with you. Be sure to RSVP limited space available.

Date

Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Mission Slim-Possible Gym
