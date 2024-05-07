MINOR MOON W/ CANANDAIGUA, JOSEE MOLAVI

At the heart of MINOR MOON’s open-ended and knotty country rock songs is an undeniably inviting lightness. While the Chicago-based songwriter and bandleader Sam Cantor writes impressionistic songs about the end of the world, they’re wrapped in such a warm blanket of lush guitars and pastoral twang that they always leave a hopeful spark. On their latest LP, The Light Up Waltz, Cantor sings of the fantastical in magical traveling bands, swaying bridges, and aquamarine metamorphoses. Still, he’s concerned with fundamentally human questions about who we are and how we reinvent ourselves when everything crumbles around us.

CANANDAIGUA is a solo project from Washington, D.C.-based musician and multidisciplinary artist Raul Zahir De Leon that is rooted in traditions of folk and Americana, and shaped by experimentation. His recent EP, ‘Slight Return’, has been described as a country-tinged wobble through the most careworn spit ‘n’ sawdust joints in the American south, it presents the yearning vision of an artist whose relationship with his country has been knocked out of whack.

JOSEE MOLAVI brings soul-jazz vocals to center stage in her genre-bending, artful sound. Molavi is a self-taught multi- instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter grown from blues rock roots — recently breaking into her hometown music scene in the Baltimore-Washington metro area on the momentum of her self-released debut EP People and Places.