MINI-DANZA: A LATE NIGHT NATURAL WINE PARTY
Saturday, February 22, 2025

3120 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20010 United States

Sonny’s Pizza

About This Event

Abbondanza means abundance in Italian and natural wine when you’re at Sonny’s. Meet us in the dining room for this “mini” late night party featuring unlimited pours. We’ll be offering tastes and pouring from our collection of party-worthy magnums, dancing to all-vinyl collections from DJs Laura Lopez and Tobu, and serving up slices of pizza at midnight! Tickets include unlimited pours, charcuterie and pizza.This event is 21+.

Date

Location

