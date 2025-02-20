MINI-DANZA: A LATE NIGHT NATURAL WINE PARTY

Abbondanza means abundance in Italian and natural wine when you’re at Sonny’s. Meet us in the dining room for this “mini” late night party featuring unlimited pours. We’ll be offering tastes and pouring from our collection of party-worthy magnums, dancing to all-vinyl collections from DJs Laura Lopez and Tobu, and serving up slices of pizza at midnight! Tickets include unlimited pours, charcuterie and pizza.This event is 21+.