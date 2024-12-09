Mindful Drinking Fest
Friday, January 10, 2025

Mindful Drinking Fest

1309 5th St NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
NoMa Union Market

Union Market

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Ticket link here: https://shotgun.live/en/festivals/mindfuldrinkingfest2025?utm_medium=widget&utm_term=html_widget

About This Event

Mindful Drinking Fest was co-founded by Derek Brown, renowned mixologist and wellness coach, and Maria Bastasch, multidisciplinary artist and social wellness advocate. The festival, approaching its fourth year, is dedicated to reshaping the conversation around drinking culture. In partnership with the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA), Mindful Drinking Fest will feature engaging panels, tastings, workshops, and entertainment designed to highlight the growing movement toward mindful drinking.

Tags

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, January 10, 2025 04:00 pm
Doors open at 04:00 pm

Location

Union Market
View Map