Mid-Atlantic Sports Card Show
Sunday, September 15, 2024

1 Veterans Pl., Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, US
MD Silver Spring

Silver Spring Civic Center

About This Event

Sports cards are BOOMING, and the largest sports collectibles and memorabilia show inside the Washington, DC Beltway returns to the Silver Spring (MD) Civic Center on Sunday, September 15, 2024!

Bring your friends, bring your family, and come ready to BUY, SELL, and TRADE! The Mid-Atlantic Sports Card Show will feature 100 tables and dealers from 5 States (MD, VA, DC, PA, and DE) selling amazing items:

FOOTBALL – BASEBALL – BASKETBALL – HOCKEY – SOCCER – RACING – WRESTLING – UFC – POKEMON – DISNEY – MARVEL -STAR WARS – AUTOGRAPHS – JERSEYS – BOBBLEHEADS – VINTAGE – MODERN – UNOPENED BOXES – NONSPORTS – and so much more!

Other features of the show include:

* Free packs for kids
* Hourly giveaways
* Special guests
* Admission: $5 (12 and under free)
* Show hours: 9am – 2pm
* Early admission available beginning at 8:30am for $10
* A designated trading area for attendees–the Mid-Atlantic Free Trade Zone!
* House of Cards will be back, accepting submissions for grading by PSA, SGC, and Beckett.
* Collector Investor Auctions will be accepting your collectibles for consignment in their upcoming auction.

Don’t miss out, see you there!

Date

Location

