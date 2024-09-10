Mid-Atlantic Grain Fair
Saturday, October 12, 2024

2401 Tilden St. NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, US
Dupont Circle

Peirce Mill

Free!

About This Event

The Mid-Atlantic Grain Fair is a free, family-friendly event that celebrates the Mid-Atlantic region’s vibrant history of local grain growing, milling, and baking. There will be a classroom with grain cooking demonstrations and tastings, live milling demonstrations at Peirce Mill, and a farmers’ market with regional grain fare. The event will feature music, arts, and crafts, along with fun, hands-on activities!

Doors open at 10:00 am

