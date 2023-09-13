Mi Vida & Mi Casa: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at MI Vida and Mi Casa with one of Mexico’s most traditional and celebratory dishes. Chiles en Nogada hails from Puebla and is tied to Mexico’s Independence. It is said the dish was first prepared to entertain the future emperor Agustin de Iturbide when he came to the city after signing the Treaty of Córdoba. The dish is a source of pride for the state of Puebla and represents the three colors of the Mexican flag. This traditional dish can be found at all Mi Vida locations as well as Mi Casa on Sunday 9/17 only