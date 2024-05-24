Met Fest 2024 is DC’s LARGEST gaming festival featuring Esports, Gaming, Music, and STEM! Starting June 1st at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in DC. This unforgettable, groundbreaking annual festival is the first-ever event of its kind targeting ALL high school and college students in the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry introducing young gamers to learn how to improve their chances for college scholarships and working with professional Esports teams and gaming companies to LEVEL up their careers in the Esports gaming industry.