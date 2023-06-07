Friday, June 23rd, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Smithsonian Tech Exhibit Opening
National Museum of of Natural History
The Kennedy CenterMore details
Following sold-out Kennedy Center performances, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Meshell Ndegeocello returns with new music from her anticipated Blue Note Records debut album The Omnichord Real Book. Visionary, expansive, and deeply original, The Omnichord Real Book marks the start of a new chapter in Ndegeocello’s trailblazing career.
InterestsEvents, Concert, Jazz, Live performances
Share with friends