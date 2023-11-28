Merry Minds: Santa’s Workshop & Vendor Market for Mental Wellness

“Merry Minds: Santa’s Workshop for Mental Health Wellness” – a transformative holiday market where artistry meets self-care. Acknowledging that the holiday season can be challenging, particularly for those dealing with loss, grief, or anxiety, “Merry Minds” aims to transform minds and create a positive space for people of all ages!

Discover a captivating environment designed to help you navigate the challenges of the holiday season with positivity and joy:

Immerse yourself in local art and merch vendors, showcasing unique treasures that spark inspiration.

Capture cherished memories with Santa and his helpers through festive photos.

Engage with thought-provoking art installations and interactive activations to foster self-expression and reflection.

Embrace the spirit of giving by joining our toy drive, spreading joy to those in need.

Experience the therapeutic benefits of somatic movement, finding harmony and release in your body and mind.

Indulge in a paint and sip session, where art blends seamlessly with mental wellness. Receive invaluable tips from a licensed clinical social worker on coping with mental health over the holidays.

Join us on this journey of self-discovery, compassion, and joy, and let us help you find solace, think positively, and truly aim to make this holiday season “merry” and bright!

Event Itinerary:

– 11am: Market Opens

– 11:15am-12pm: Somatic Mindful Class (Kay Fuller, Holistic Health and Wellness Coach)

– 12pm-2pm: Photos with Santa (Charles Sanders, CEO/LW Arts and Design)

– 2pm-4pm: Paint ‘n Sip Session with Tips by Mental Health Practitioner (Toni Rivers, LCSW, LCSW-C)

– 5pm: Vendor Market Concludes

A portion of ALL proceeds will be donated to Sasha Bruce – one of the largest and most experienced providers of youth services in Washington, DC, helping young people find safe homes, achieve and maintain good physical and mental health, create and strengthen supportive and stable families, and explore opportunities in education and careers.

