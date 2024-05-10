Sunday, May 12th, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
You’re invited to the 4th Annual Kickback Kings Memorial Day Weekend Cookout/Pool Party
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS!!!
Are you ready to embrace the spirit of summer and dive into an incredible Pool Party? Join us for a day of pure fun, relaxation, and unforgettable moments that you won’t want to miss!
Date: May 26, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Leave your worries at home and prepare for a day of enjoyment with the Kickback Kings. Our poolside oasis will be transformed into the ultimate playground, complete with shimmering waters and sounds from your favorite DJ(s). It’s time to let loose, make a splash, and create memories that’ll have you reminiscing for days.
Things to remember:
This is a BYOB event.
Address: [Will be released the day of the event] Lorton, VA
Get ready for an unforgettable day of adult indulgence and relaxation at our Pool Party. It’s going to be an absolutely memorable experience, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Best regards,
Kickback Kings
