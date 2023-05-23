Memorial Day History Tour of the White House Neighborhood

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
John Paul Jones MemorialMore details
Examine almost 250 years of U.S. history in this unique walking tour, on Memorial Day, around the environs of the home of America’s Commanders-in-Chief.
Our packed itinerary will draw from:
o The locale where the most famous military anthem was written
o Where the sea battle of Midway was “won”.
o The World War One memorial park
o “I have not yet begun to fight!”
o The Commander-in-Chief who saved the most lives
o The Broadway star who was a war hero at Yorktown
o The humble woman who faced down an enemy general
o The wartime start of “Hooker’s Alley”
o The official who brokered America’s first Civil War–of 1794
o How Northern belles and Southern bankers saved the home of the first U.S. Army head
o Where Frederick Douglass worked after recruiting troops for the Union Army
o How Lafayette got the last laugh on the kings of Europe
o Where Dolley Madison saved what became the National Archives
o President Jackson’s astonishing strategy to defeat the world’s best military
o The greatest of the early U.S. Navy heroes
o The secret of George Washington’s martinet
o How the “Paul Revere of the South” saved the American Revolution
o The scoundrel who saved the Battle of Gettysburg
o The War and Navy department buildings, from 1799 to 1940.
o The greatest caregiver to America’s soldiers.
o Thrilling monuments to the Army’s most valiant units.
And more!
