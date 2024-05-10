Memorial Day Cookout
Monday, May 27, 2024

Memorial Day Cookout

16400 Four Seasons Drive Montclair, VA 22025
VA

Four Seasons at Historic Virginia

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$13+

About This Event

Let us honor our heroes, we are the home of the free because of the brave.

Tickets are $13 per person, beer tickets available for $2 each. Open seating in ballroom or on patio deck! Hamburgers, hot dogs, and vegan options will be available along with various side salads and desserts including gluten free desserts. Soft drinks and water provided, BYOB always welcome.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, May 27, 2024 01:00 pm

Location

Four Seasons at Historic Virginia
View Map