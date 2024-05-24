Memorial Day Bluejacket

This Memorial Day Weekend, Bluejacket transforms into a vibrant beer hall, offering a special German-style sausage menu and $10 liters of our signature housemade German-style brews. From Friday through Monday, enjoy five different handcrafted sausages from our friends at Red Apron, made in small batches with all-natural ingredients. Pair these delicious sausages with five traditional German-style beers, available in generous liter pours for just $10 each.

Savor the perfect combinations like weisswurst with Pattern Skies, our fruit-forward weissbier, bratwurst with a crisp glass of Self Portrait pilsner, or currywurst with the roasty flavors of Chimbley Sweep, our black lager. There’s no admission fee, and all featured beers and sausages will be available a la carte throughout the weekend.