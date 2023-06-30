Thursday, July 27, 2023

Mega Networking

901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Penn Quarter

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Come to Mega Networking to connect with LGBT and allied professionals and businesses, seek employment, find business partners, and explore other area non-profits.

Please register by 5 PM July 12, 2023 to have a pre-printed name badge. On site registration will be available as well.

More information on our sponsors, vendors, community partners, and more is forthcoming on this page and social media. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and sign up for our newsletter!

Tags

EventsLGBTQEntrepreneurship

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 27, 2023 04:00 pm

Location

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
View Map