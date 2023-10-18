Saturday, October 21, 2023

Meet the Makers 2023

1625 Eckington Place Northeast Suite 140 Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Union Kitchen

$20

About This Event

This fun, food-filled event is an opportunity to meet amazing entrepreneurs and sample products that make DC’s food scene deliciously diverse!

 

Find your favorite Made in DC brands like Snacklins, Swapples, Compass Coffee, and more than 50 additional food and beverage businesses!

Tickets are $20 and includes food and beverage samples from all participating businesses. Product will be available for purchase.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Saturday, October 21, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Union Kitchen
