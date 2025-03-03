Meet The Maker: Koppitsch
Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Meet The Maker: Koppitsch

3120 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20010 United States

No Kisses Bar

This Tuesday, we’re excited to welcome Austria’s Koppitsch to the bar for a wine takeover! Don’t miss this special tasting event and opportunity to meet with Maria Koppitsch. We’ll be tasting through a selection of natural wines from her cellar plus other Austrian producers.

Tickets are $15. This event is 21+ and drop-in-style!

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 07:00 pm

No Kisses Bar
