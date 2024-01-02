MCG Barre Sculpt Class

MCG or Move Challenge Grow is an empowering, inclusive, and high-energy workout program led by Christie Horan, Women’s Fitness Specialist. The MCG mission is to help you feel strong, confident, and empowered during class so you can feel and be your best self outside of class in everything you do. MCG group fitness classes include a mix of sculpt, stretch, and dance formats that are driven by upbeat music and core-focused sequences. Classic MCG moves include dancer arms, standing abs, stabilization exercises, and booty burners. MCG Founder and Trainer, Christie Horan, developed her coaching style from dancing in the NBA for 6 years, coaching the Commanders’ Command Force, and leading group fitness classes in Washington, DC for 6 years. She channels her cheerleader energy to hype you up and celebrate what your body can do for you!