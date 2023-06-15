Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Merriweather Fit Series: Train like a Champ by Mayweather B+F

August 8– Greatest HIITS- Rep your favorite band by wearing a band tee!

The Merriweather District Fit Series is hosted in partnership with local fitness boutiques: F45 Mayweather Boxing and Fitness and YogasSix.

START DATE: June 6th

June 6th END DATE : August 29th

: August 29th TIME : 6:30 PM

: 6:30 PM WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District

Color Burst Park, Merriweather District LENGTH : 60-minute classes

: 60-minute classes FREE TO ALL / MUST RSVP IN ADVANCE

WHAT YOU NEED: A yoga mat. Gloves are optional.

A yoga mat. Gloves are optional. Everyone participating in these classes MUST complete a Liability Waiver prior to attending the class.

All workouts will be 60-minute HITT-style workouts, incorporating boxing basics such as combos and footwork techniques.