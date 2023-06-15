Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
Columbia

Color Burst Park

Free

About This Event

Merriweather Fit Series: Train like a Champ by Mayweather B+F

August 8– Greatest HIITS- Rep your favorite band by wearing a band tee!

The Merriweather District Fit Series is hosted in partnership with local fitness boutiques: F45 Mayweather Boxing and Fitness and YogasSix.

  • START DATE: June 6th
  • END DATE: August 29th
  • TIME: 6:30 PM
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • LENGTH: 60-minute classes
  • FREE TO ALL / MUST RSVP IN ADVANCE
  • WHAT YOU NEED: A yoga mat. Gloves are optional.
  • Everyone participating in these classes MUST complete a Liability Waiver prior to attending the class.

All workouts will be 60-minute HITT-style workouts, incorporating boxing basics such as combos and footwork techniques.

Date

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Color Burst Park
