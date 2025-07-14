Mayor Muriel Bowser present Majic Wednesdays
Wednesday, July 16, 2025





Sycamore and Oak

About This Event

Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), and Radio One’s Majic 102.3 present “Majic Wednesdays.”

Join Majic 102.3’s Vic Jagger, DJ Rico, DJ Face and the best local R&B, Go-Go and Jazz bands for the hottest, FREE summer concert series in DC.

Bring your friends, family, and good energy to Sycamore & Oak every Wednesday evening all summer long, and let’s make this season unforgettable with great music and community spirit!

Please note that seating is limited, and for safety and comfort, lawn chairs are not permitted.

  • Date: July 16th
  • Time: 6:30pm
  • Venue: Sycamore and Oak
  • Address: 1110 Oak Dr. SE, Washington, DC

Enjoy the sounds of HIGH ENERY BAND on July 16th.

To make it even sweeter Majic has giveaways each and every Wednesday!

Majic Wednesdays is every Wednesday June 11 – August 13, 2025 at Sycamore & Oak in Ward 8.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 06:30 pm


