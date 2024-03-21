Matchmaking Happy Hour
Friday, March 29, 2024

438 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Free

About This Event

Eventbrite is not your ticket. You must register to be matched using this link:

Welcome to the Magnetic Matchmaking Happy Hour at Present Company Public House! Join us for a fun evening of mingling and meeting new people. Whether you’re looking for friendship or romance, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and casual setting. Don’t miss out on this chance to make new connections and maybe even find a special someone.

Magnetic Matchmaking is a unique and personalized matchmaking service designed to bring together eligible men and women in a casual and relaxed social setting. Our goal is to facilitate meaningful connections and foster genuine relationships through carefully curated matches and organized happy hour events. 

*Magnetic Matchmaking is offering complimentary services. Register now to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Our inaugural matchmaking Happy Hour event will take place on Friday, March 29 at our sponsor bar Present Company Public House.*

Services:

  1. Client Profile Compilation: We will compile a database of interested and eligible men and women who are serious about finding love. Each client will undergo an interview process to assess their preferences, interests, and relationship goals.
  2. Matchmaking: Based on the information gathered during the interview process, we will carefully match 7 women with 7 men each month. Matches will be made with compatibility and mutual interests in mind.
  3. Magnetic Matchmaking Events: Each month, we’ll host magnetic happy hour gatherings where matched individuals can mingle in a relaxed, small group setting. At the start of the event, each man and woman will receive a unique half-heart-shaped magnet. The catch? Their other half will be somewhere in the group. This unique approach adds an element of excitement and intrigue to the gathering, providing singles with an opportunity to connect organically and get to know each other better.

    *You must reside in the DMV area & you must be between 25 and 45 years old.*

Friday, March 29, 2024 06:00 pm

