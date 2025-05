Join us on Thursday, May 22nd from 6–9pm for MATCH – Industry Night, an exclusive rooftop gathering for professionals across every corner of the real estate world.

Whether you’re a developer, architect, agent, lender, investor, stager, designer, title specialist, or just beginning your journey in the industry — this is your space to unwind, connect, and recharge.

✨ What to Expect:

Delicious bites and curated drinks

Rooftop vibes and skyline views

DJ-spun music to set the mood

Activations focused on health, wellness, and a balanced lifestyle in our fast-paced field

A welcoming community of peers from all parts of the industry

This is more than just a mixer — it’s a moment to reconnect with what keeps you thriving, both personally and professionally.