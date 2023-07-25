Sunday, August 6, 2023

Mastering French Croissants & Brioche

1512 Belle View Blvd. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Bread & Water Bakery

$109

Learn everything in this comprehensive class on mastering the Art of Croissant making. From proper mixing of the dough, lamination and folding in of the butter, make up the individual pieces, to proper resting of the dough, proofing, baking and eating! In this all inclusive class you will also learn to make a Pain a chocolat along with an added bonus exclusive to this class, a creme brulee Brioche. All products are yours to take home with you.

Date

Sunday, August 6, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Bread & Water Bakery
