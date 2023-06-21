Thursday, August 17, 2023

Master of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

About This Event

“La-di-da-di, we like to party…” Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour is the ultimate party bringing together the best and most iconic MC’s of all time for one unforgettable night. Don’t miss innovative wordsmith Big Daddy Kane, the original human beatbox Doug E. Fresh, conscious Hip Hop pioneer KRS-One, legendary lyricist and MC Rakim, plus the storyteller Slick Rick. Special guests Roxanne Shante, Hip Hop’s first female solo rap artist, and the iconic DJ Spinderella round out this all-star line-up.

